TIFR Will Hold 'Vigyan Vidushi' Online For First-Year MSc Women Students

TIFR will hold 'Vigyan Vidushi' online

The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Advanced School In Physics will be holding its three-week summer programme named ‘Vigyan Vidushi’ in online mode from May 31 to June 19. The programme is meant for first-year women students pursuing MSc courses.

The interested candidates can apply online at the official website univ.tifr.res.in. The programme is aimed at providing the students an exposure to advanced Physics topics and research opportunities and encouraging them to take up research in physics as a career option. A total of 40 candidates will be enrolled in the programme.

The students in this program will also get an opportunity to be taught, inspired, and mentored by successful women scientist role models.

Eligibility

Those students who have just completed the first year of their MSc degree, or the fourth year of their Integrated BSc - MSc degree. Those already enrolled in an Integrated MSc- PhD programme will not be eligible.

Course Structure

There will normally be six courses, each of which will run for a week. Every week, two courses will run in parallel. A course will typically consist of lectures in the morning, and approximately equal time devoted to tutorials and/or experimental/computational sessions in the afternoon. Students may be divided into smaller groups during the tutorials. There will be interaction sessions in the evening.

The course will include six topics Classical or Quantum mechanics, Statistical Mechanics or mathematical methods, astronomy or astrophysics or cosmology, nuclear or particle physics, condensed matter Physics and experimental techniques.