Mizoram Schools Reopen For Classes 10,12

After a gap of about three months, schools across Mizoram reopened their classrooms on Friday for students who would shortly be appearing for their board examination, the official said.

Education | PTI | Updated: Jan 23, 2021 9:42 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Schools To Reopen For Classes 9-12 From February In Jammu Division’s Summer Zone
Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Schools, Colleges To Hold Contests, Webinars
Chhattisgarh Board Announces Dates For Classes 10,12 Exams
Republic Day 2021: Education Ministry Organises Events For School Students
Punjab Schools To Reopen For Primary Classes From January 27
Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Education Ministry To Organise Video Contest For Students
Mizoram Schools Reopen For Classes 10,12
Mizoram Schools Reopen For Classes 10,12
Aizawl:

Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the tally to 4,349, an official said on Friday. The fresh cases were reported from Aizawl district. Meanwhile, after a gap of about three months, schools across the state reopened their classrooms on Friday for students who would shortly be appearing for their board examination, the official said. Both the government and private schools along with hostels reopened for students of classes 10 and 12, amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, he said. However, students have to undergo the rapid antigen test before entering hostels.

Online classes will continue for students of other classes, he said. Schools in Mizoram had reopened on October 16 last year for students of classes 10 and 12 but were again closed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Some students had tested positive for the infection after the reopening of schools. However, altogether 3,657 healthcare workers have received the shots of COVID-19 vaccine during the ongoing inoculation drive, state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said. The number of active cases now stands at 58 in Mizoram, while 4,282 people have recovered from the disease. The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at nine, the official said. Till date, Mizoram has tested 1,99,000 samples for COVID-19, including 1,325 on Thursday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Mizoram board of school education mizoram school education department Mizoram Class 12 exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Schools To Reopen For Classes 9-12 From February In Jammu Division’s Summer Zone
Schools To Reopen For Classes 9-12 From February In Jammu Division’s Summer Zone
Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Schools, Colleges To Hold Contests, Webinars
Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Schools, Colleges To Hold Contests, Webinars
Chhattisgarh Board Announces Dates For Classes 10,12 Exams
Chhattisgarh Board Announces Dates For Classes 10,12 Exams
CAP 2021: IIM To Close Application Window Today
CAP 2021: IIM To Close Application Window Today
JEE Main 2021 February Registration Ends Today
JEE Main 2021 February Registration Ends Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................