Three-Day Education Summit At Varanasi Starts Today; Prime Minister To Deliver Inaugural Address

A three-day education summit, Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam, will start from today, July 7 at Varanasi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address today. The Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam seeks to provide a platform for leading Indian Higher Educational Institutions to discuss, deliberate and share insights on strategies, success stories and best practices in implementing the National Education Policy 2020. The inaugural event of the summit will be live telecast from 2:30 pm on DD News and also webcast on UGC Twitter handle and on UGC YouTube Channel.

In addition to Prime Minister Modi, Anandiben Patel, the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister will also attend the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam at Varanasi.

The key highlight of the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam will be the adoption of the Varanasi Declaration on Higher Education which will showcase India’s extended vision and a renewed commitment to help achieve the goals of higher education system, an official statement said.

The three-day education summit, as per the official statement, will comprise of sessions on themes such as multidisciplinary and holistic education, skill development and employability, Indian knowledge system, internationalisation of education, digital empowerment and online education, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, quality, ranking and accreditation, equitable and inclusive education, capacity building of teachers for quality education. The event has been organised by the Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission (UGC) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Ministry of Education in a social media post said: "Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 3-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam at Varanasi, being organized by Education Minister Of India in association with UGC India and BHU, from 2:45 PM onwards.

The summit is expected to provide a platform for thought-provoking discussions that will articulate the roadmap and implementation strategies, foster knowledge exchange and build networks through interdisciplinary deliberations and discuss challenges being faced by educational institutions and articulate solutions, the official statement added.