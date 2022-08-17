Three-Day Education Fair In Kolkata For Online Admission In Engineering And Technical Colleges

Three-Day Education Fair In Kolkata

A three-day pre-counselling fair for online admission in engineering and technical colleges was inaugurated by West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim here on Wednesday. The fair, organised by the Association of Professional Academic Institutions, is being held in hybrid mode this year, thus enabling students to attend sessions physically as well as over a virtual mode, an official said.

Mr Hakim, who is also the mayor of Kolkata, inaugurated the fair at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here. Speaking at the inauguration, state Minister for Industries, Commerce and Enterprise Sashi Panja said, "West Bengal has always focused on quality education and such initiatives will help in educating more and more youths about newer courses and career choices."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)