Results of Over 30 Lakh Students Tomorrow, Check Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE); West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE); and the Department of Higher Secondary Education, or DHSE, Kerala, will all declare results tomorrow. Class 10 and Madhyamik for CBSE and West Bengal, and Class 12 for Kerala. More than 30 lakh students have appeared from these boards in the exams held between February and March.Students can login with their roll numbers and other required credentials and check the CBSE Class 10 results; WBBSE Madhyamik, or Class 10 results; and DHSE Kerala Plus 2 results.

The lockdown to arrest the spread of COVID-19 had delayed the academic schedule including holding the exams and declaring results. A few boards had rescheduled the Class 10 and Class 12 exams while some others had cancelled the exams. Kerala did hold exams while West Bengal and CBSE were both compelled to cancel some exams each.

CBSE has worked on an alternative assessment scheme for the cancelled papers of Class 10, while Kerala conducted the remaining papers during the period of lockdown. The West Bengal Board, or WBBSE, however, could hold the WB Madhyamik exams as per schedule before the start of lockdown.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: To Check

Step 1: Visit cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the designated link ‘CBSE Exam Results’ and insert roll numbers, school numbers, centre numbers and admit card ID on the next window

Step 3: Submit and view the CBSE Class 10 result 2020

Madhyamik Result 2020 West Bengal: How To Check?

STEP 1: Go to wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in

STEP 2: Enter login credentials including roll numbers and registration numbers in the spaces provided

STEP 3: Submit and view the WBBSE board result 2020

Kerala Plus Two Result 2020: To Check

STEP 1: Visit keralaresults.nic.in or results.itschool.gov.in or dhsekerala.gov.in or prd.kerala.gov.in

STEP 2: On the next window, insert the roll numbers and registration numbers in the spaces provided

STEP 3: Submit and view the Kerala Plus Two results 2020

Apart from the official websites of CBSE, WBBSE and DHSE Kerala, the CBSE Class 10 results, Madhyamik results and Kerala Plus Two results will also be available on some private portals including indiaresults.com and exam.results.net. Students accessing their board result 2020 from the private portals are, however, advised to cross-check from the official sources for authentication.