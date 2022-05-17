  • Home
Think Out Of The Box, Innovate: Union Minister Piyush Goyal Tells Students

Piyush Goyal urged students to think out of the box, innovate to find solutions and contribute to nation-building.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 17, 2022 11:58 am IST

Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Pune:

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday urged students to think out of the box, innovate to find solutions and contribute to nation-building. Speaking at the 23th convocation of Bharti Vidyapeeth University here, Mr Goyal also said well-educated persons are needed in politics to transform it.

"The doors are open to a new idea, to entrepreneurship, so think out of the box and do not go down the beaten path. Not that we do not want you to get good jobs, and become government officials, but do not necessarily look at the safety and comfort of a cozy job...experiment...this is the time, you can do it," the Union Commerce and Industry Minister said.

He said failure is a stepping stone to success and urged students to look for opportunities in the fields of sustainability, challenges of climate change, and taking water to every household in the country.

"It is the collective responsibility of those who received good education to give back to society and contribute to nation-building. I would like to see someone from you becoming an active politician. Till we do not have well-educated persons come into politics, we cannot transform it. Politics is the tool to take the country ahead," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

