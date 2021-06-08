These States Have Not Cancelled Class 12 Board Exams

Image credit: Shutterstock Class 12 board exam 2021: Updates from different states (representational)

Following the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) announcement of cancelling Class 12 board exams amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, over a dozen states, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) have cancelled their respective Class 12 board exams. However, five states are yet to take a call on Class 12 final exams.

Assam and West Bengal have recently made announcements on board exams. While the WB government has decided to cancel both Madhyamik (Class 10) and Higher Secondary final (Class 12) exams, the Assam Government on Tuesday said it will hold HSLC (Class 10) and HS second-year board exams.

Here are the latest updates on Class 12 board exams from Jharkhand, Punjab, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh:

BIEAP Inter Exams 2021

The Andhra Pradesh Government has not made any recent announcement regarding Class 12 or Intermediate exams. However, according to reports, the state government is keen to conduct AP Inter exams, despite protests from students.

Honourale sir please cancel ap 10th and inter examinations .conducting the exams in this situation is not correct .so many students are committing to suicides and they are distressed.stop exams ,save students lives — PALYAM THULASIRAM (@PALYAMTHULASIR3) June 8, 2021

According to a report by the Times of India, Education minister Adimulapu Suresh had said the government would conduct examinations at any cost considering the future of students.

Punjab PSEB 12th Board Exams 2021

The Punjab government, or the education board – PSEB – is yet to take a call for Class 12 exams. According to a report, the state government is likely to cancel Class 12 board exams. PSEB chairman Yog Raj Sharma has earlier said that the question papers for 12th board exams are ready and answer sheets have been made available. Over 3.18 lakh students will appear in Class 12 final exam in Punjab.

Jharkhand JAC Class 12 Board Exam 2021

While there is no announcement on Class 12 board exam cancellation from the Jharkhand Government or the board – JAC – a board official had last week said the decision is yet to be taken. Confirming the exams have not been cancelled yet, the official said: “Whatever is being spread as cancelled is rumour...requesting students not to believe them.”

Telangana Inter Exams 2021

A decision on the TS Inter Exam 2021 is expected soon. Practical and Theory exams for Class 12 students were postponed earlier by the state government. TS Inter exams were earlier set to be conducted from May 1 to May 19. Meanwhile, the state board students have sought clarity from the government regarding their exams.