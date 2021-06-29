These states will announce Class 12 results by July 31

After the Class 12 exams were cancelled in view of the ongoing Covid pandemic, several state boards including Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have released their assessment criteria and has announced the Class 12 result dates. CBSE will announce the results of the cancelled Class 12 board exams by July 31. Likewise West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Assam as well will declare the results of the cancelled board exams by July 31.

The Supreme Court of India has directed the states to declare the Class 12 results by the end of July, adding that it would not pass any direction for a uniform assessment scheme across the country for students of the cancelled board exams. Odisha however, has announced that CHSE Class 12th results for the cancelled exams will be declared in the second week of August 2021.

Here’s a list of states that have said the Class 12th results will be announced by July 31, their assessment criteria and the official websites from where students can check their Class 12th results when they are announced:

Assam Board HS Result

While announcing the cancellation of Class 10, 12 exams, the government also said that the results of both these exams will be declared by July 31. When announced, Assam board HS results will be declared at ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

West Bengal WBCHSE Class 12 Result

WBCHSE HS result will be available at wbresults.nic.in. WBCHSE will declare Class 12 result following a 40:60 formula where 40 per cent weightage will be given to the best of four subjects in Class 10 exam in 2019 and 60 per cent weightage to the annual Class 11 theory exam held in 2020 plus Class 12 practicals or projects, for Science and Arts respectively.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result

As per the Tamil Nadu assessment criteria for the cancelled Class 12 board exams,while 50 percent weightage will be given to Class 10 board exam marks (average of three subjects with high marks), 20 percent (written in each subject) weightage will be from Plus One board exam and 30 percent will be given to Class 12 practicals and internal assessment. The board will announce the Tamil Nadu Class 12 results by July 31. The Tamil Nadu Class 12 results can be accessed from tnresults.nic.in.

Goa Board Class 12 Result

The board has decided to adopt the 30:30:40 formula for evaluating the theory part of all subjects for Class 12 students. Goa HSSC results 2021 will be declared by July 31, 2021. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or GBSHE, will announce the Class 12 results at the official website, gbshse.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh Inter Class 12 Result

Andhra Pradesh government will declare the result of Class 12 exams on the basis of internal assessment by July 31. AP Inter results will be made available on official websites, bieap.gov.in and rtgs.ap.gov.in