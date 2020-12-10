Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Live (Source: Twitter)

Putting an end to speculation regarding the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021), Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today said that there is no plan to cancel NEET 2021.The Education Minister in a webinar answered questions regarding the conduct of board and entrance exams in 2021.

While addressing the students during the live discussion on Twitter for which students and parents were encouraged to submit questions tagged with “#EducationMinisterGoesLive”, Mr Pokhriyal said, "There is no plan to cancel NEET 2021," Mr Pokhriyal said. We postponed NEET thrice in 2020 and gave students an opportunity to change their exam centres..we could have cancelled the exam but it would have been a great loss for students and the country," the minister said.

While addressing question given by the students on reduction of syllabus, Mr Pokhriyal said, "We are discussing this constantly. And we are trying how many questions can be framed in what way that whatever syllabus reduction has happened"

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the conduct of the board and entrance exam this year. NTA successfully conducted the first session of JEE Main 2020 in January but had to postpone the second session.

Despite protests from students, education stakeholders, and politicians, NTA, after the Supreme Court’s permission, held the Engineering entrance exam in September.

Official information regarding JEE Main 2021 will be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 will be held on yy, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said today. In a webinar, addressing students, Mr Pokhriyal announced the NEET 2021 date. The National Testing Agency (NTA) -- conducting body of the all-India medical entrance exam -- is likely to release the detailed notification, along with the schedule for registration, admit card and result, on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.

NEET is the single gateway for admission to MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH admissions in India. Based on NEET result, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and state bodies conduct counseling for 15% all-India quota (AIQ) and 85% state quota seats.

In 2020, NTA had to postpone the medical entrance exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The entrance test was later held in September, following government guidelines, despite a large group of students protesting against the conduct of exams amid a pandemic.

Later, NTA held a second phase of NEET 2020, before announcing results on October 16.