World University Rankings 2023: IISc In Top 300; 75 Institutions Feature in THE Rankings

Image credit: shutterstock.com IISc featured in the top 300 list

World University Rankings 2023: In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023 released on October 11, a total of 75 higher education institutions got listed in the ranking this year with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have been featured in the top 300 list. The number of universities (75) featured in the ranking this year was a bit higher as compared to 56 in 2020 and 31 in 2017.

Apart from the IISc, seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)- IIT Ropar, IIT Indore, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Patna, IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT Guwahati and IIT Mandi were in the 500- 1200 band. IIT Ropar featured in the 501-600 band, IIT Indore- 601- 800, IIT Gandhinagar- 801- 1000, IIT Patna- 801-1000, IIT Bhubaneswar- 1001-1200, IIT Guwahati- 1001-1200, IIT Mandi- 1001-1200.

While IITs like- IIT Delhi, Roorkee, Madras, Kharagpur, Bombay, Kanpur and Guwahati have opted out of the THE Rankings in 2020 citing transparency. “The seven IITs will not participate in the ranking this year. They will reconsider their decision next year if Times Higher Education is able to convince them about the parameters and transparency in their ranking process.” PTI quoted the institutes said in a joint statement, as saying.

Universities like Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, Jamia Hamdard University, Benaras Hindu University, Jadavpur University and Aligarh Muslim University also featured in the THE World University Rankings- 2023. Jamia Millia Islamia moved to 501-600 ranking band this year from 601- 800 last year. The university is at 6th rank in India amongst all institutions.

Besides this, two IISERs- Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune and Kolkata are in the range of 1001-1200. According to THE World University Rankings 2023, a total of 1799 institutions across 104 countries and regions were assessed for the THE 2023 ranking.