The Madras Sanskrit College Presented 'Spirit of Mylapore' Award

The Madras Sanskrit College, an over century-old educational institution in the city was selected for the 'Spirit of Mylapore' award instituted by non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 9, 2023 8:10 am IST | Source: PTI

Chennai:

The Madras Sanskrit College, an over century-old educational institution in the city was selected for the 'Spirit of Mylapore' award instituted by non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance, the company said on Sunday. The 19th edition of the four-day Sundaram Finance-Mylapore Festival was held from January 5 onwards after a gap of three years due to the COVID-19 enforced lock-down.

Several families, residents of Mylapore took part in various kinds of events that were organised as part of the 'Mylapore Festival', Sundaram Finance said in a press release. "After careful consideration and evaluation, the committee unanimously selected The Madras Sanskrit College for this year's honour for Spirit of Mylapore," it said.

The Madras Sanskrit College commenced operation in 1906 and has about 300 students currently. It launched a digital campus to disseminate and teach Sanskrit through an online platform in 2017. The college principal Arunasundaram received the award at an event held on Sunday.

Scholars like Paul Taxon of the University of Copenhagen, Oxford University professor of Sanskrit Studies F W Thomas, the Dewan of Mysore Sir Mirza M Ismail have visited the college in the past.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

