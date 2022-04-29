  • Home
  • Education
  • THE Impact Rankings 2022: India In Top Five Best-Represented Nation, Calcutta University Tops Ranking List

THE Impact Rankings 2022: India In Top Five Best-Represented Nation, Calcutta University Tops Ranking List

THE Impact Rankings 2022: As per the THE rankings, apart from Calcutta University, two universities are in the top 100. Calcutta University secured rank 1 among the central and state-aided public universities in the country

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 29, 2022 7:25 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIM Jammu Proposes To Open An Off-Campus At Ladakh
IIT Delhi To Organise Summer Boot Camp For Class 11, 12 Students
Ukraine-Returned Medical Students Admitted To Bengal Colleges
Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Bill To Set Up Siddha Medical University; CM MK Stalin Chancellor
Delhi University Issues Guidelines For 'Centenary Chance' Exam, Registration Portal To Open May 1
IIM Udaipur Confers MBA Degree To 392 Students At 10th Convocation
THE Impact Rankings 2022: India In Top Five Best-Represented Nation, Calcutta University Tops Ranking List
Calcutta University secured rank 1 among the central and state-aided public universities in the country
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

THE Impact Rankings 2022: The Times Higher Education (THE) has released the 2022 edition of its Impact Rankings, in which India has been featured as the fourth most-represented nation along with Turkey with 64 universities. As per the THE rankings, apart from Calcutta University, two universities are in the top 100. Calcutta University secured rank 1 among the central and state-aided public universities in the country. The Calcutta University grabbed 14th position globally in the ‘Decent Work and Economic Growth’ sub-category.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham was ranked 41, and Lovely Professional University secured 74th position globally. Institutes such as OP Jindal Global University (JGU), Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Amity University, Chitkara University rank in the top 800 list.

Appreciating the feat achieved by the Calcutta University, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Glad to learn that the Calcutta University has been ranked 1st in India among all Central and State aided public Universities and Institutes by Times Higher Education Impact Ranking 2022." "In sub-category 'Decent Work and Economic Growth', CU has been awarded Global Rank 14 th. Congratulations to CU authorities, faculties, researchers, students," CM tweeted.

This year, a record 1,524 institutions from 110 countries participated in the rankings. Australia’s Western Sydney University secured the top position globally in the overall ranking.

Phil Baty, Chief Knowledge Officer, THE, said, “It is inspiring to see such a large, diverse and rapidly-growing community of universities from all continents committed to subjecting themselves to scrutiny, to measure and demonstrate their impact and to showcasing the best practice in delivering the Sustainable Development Goals. Students, as well as governments, are increasingly demanding such commitments and these demands will strengthen.”

“It is particularly exciting to see that universities outside the traditional Western elites are shining out as beacons in this fresh approach to university rankings, giving an exciting new perspective on a diverse sector and broadening student choice,” he added.

Click here for more Education News
Calcutta University Times Higher Education Ranking

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
WBJEE 2022 Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Things To Carry, Other Exam Guidelines
WBJEE 2022 Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Things To Carry, Other Exam Guidelines
MP Board Live 2022: MPBSE Result Declared On Mpresults.nic.in; Girls Shine In Both 10th, 12th, Meet Toppers
Live | MP Board Live 2022: MPBSE Result Declared On Mpresults.nic.in; Girls Shine In Both 10th, 12th, Meet Toppers
KEAM 2022 Registration Process Ends Tomorrow; Check How To Apply
KEAM 2022 Registration Process Ends Tomorrow; Check How To Apply
China To Permit 'Some' Indian Students To Return: Chinese Foreign Ministry
China To Permit 'Some' Indian Students To Return: Chinese Foreign Ministry
JMI Entrance Exam Dates Clashing With CBSE Class 12; Outstation Candidates Seek Revised Exam Schedule
JMI Entrance Exam Dates Clashing With CBSE Class 12; Outstation Candidates Seek Revised Exam Schedule
.......................... Advertisement ..........................