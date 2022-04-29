THE Impact Rankings 2022: India In Top Five Best-Represented Nation, Calcutta University Tops Ranking List

Image credit: shutterstock.com Calcutta University secured rank 1 among the central and state-aided public universities in the country

THE Impact Rankings 2022: The Times Higher Education (THE) has released the 2022 edition of its Impact Rankings, in which India has been featured as the fourth most-represented nation along with Turkey with 64 universities. As per the THE rankings, apart from Calcutta University, two universities are in the top 100. Calcutta University secured rank 1 among the central and state-aided public universities in the country. The Calcutta University grabbed 14th position globally in the ‘Decent Work and Economic Growth’ sub-category.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham was ranked 41, and Lovely Professional University secured 74th position globally. Institutes such as OP Jindal Global University (JGU), Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Amity University, Chitkara University rank in the top 800 list.

Appreciating the feat achieved by the Calcutta University, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Glad to learn that the Calcutta University has been ranked 1st in India among all Central and State aided public Universities and Institutes by Times Higher Education Impact Ranking 2022." "In sub-category 'Decent Work and Economic Growth', CU has been awarded Global Rank 14 th. Congratulations to CU authorities, faculties, researchers, students," CM tweeted.

Glad to learn that the

Calcutta University has been ranked 1st in India among all Central and State aided public Universities and Institutes by Times Higher Education Impact Ranking 2022. (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 28, 2022

This year, a record 1,524 institutions from 110 countries participated in the rankings. Australia’s Western Sydney University secured the top position globally in the overall ranking.

Phil Baty, Chief Knowledge Officer, THE, said, “It is inspiring to see such a large, diverse and rapidly-growing community of universities from all continents committed to subjecting themselves to scrutiny, to measure and demonstrate their impact and to showcasing the best practice in delivering the Sustainable Development Goals. Students, as well as governments, are increasingly demanding such commitments and these demands will strengthen.”

“It is particularly exciting to see that universities outside the traditional Western elites are shining out as beacons in this fresh approach to university rankings, giving an exciting new perspective on a diverse sector and broadening student choice,” he added.