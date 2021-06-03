THE Asia University Rankings: IISER Bhopal Placed In Top 250

IISc Bangalore is the top Indian university according to the rankings (representational)

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal has made a debut in the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2021, which was announced on June 2. The institute has been ranked 23rd in the overall category among the Indian universities. In the overall list, IISER Bhopal has been placed in the 201-250 bracket in the THE Asia University Rankings.

Overall, Tsinghua University in China has been ranked the best university in Asia, followed by Peking University, China and National University of Singapore in second and third places. No Indian university has featured in the top 30 list.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has been ranked 37th in the continental list. IISc Bangalore is the top Indian university according to the rankings.

“It is heartening to see the hard work of the employees, faculties, and students led to this tremendous achievement of our Institutional ranking (23 in India) coming inside the top 25 institutions in India,” Professor Siva Umapathy, Director, IISER Bhopal, said.

“The ranking on teaching (rank 20 in India) and research (rank 21 in India) is an indication of our continual efforts to maintain the international standards of teaching and research with equal emphasis. Some of my colleagues remind me that it was only a decade ago in 2008, the foundation stone was laid for IISER Bhopal and I am proud of everyone at IISER Bhopal for achieving this within the 13 years of inception….” Prof Umapathy added.