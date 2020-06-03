THE Asia University Ranking 2020: 8 Indian Institutes Make It To Top 100

THE Asia University Ranking 2020: 8 Indian institutes have been placed in Top 100

Time Higher Education (THE) has announced the THE Asia University Rankings 2020. 56 Indian institutes participated in the rankings this year out of which eight have made it to the top 100. Among the Indian institutes, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has emerged as the best with reserving its place at the 36th rank.

Apart from IISc, IITs have also fared well and six IITs have made their way to top 100. Among the IITs, IIT Ropar is place at 47th rank, followed by IIT Indore at 55th rank and IIT Kharagpur at 59th rank.

IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay have been placed at 67th and 69th ranks respectively. The last two Indian institutes in top 100 are IIT Roorkee at 83rd place and Institute of Chemical Technology at 92nd rank.

For the THE Asia University Rankings, institutes have been scored on their citations, industry income, international outlook, research, and teaching.

IIT Ropar is one of the new generation IITs and is a new entrant to the top 100 list. THE says that IIT Ropar has achieved top scores for citation impact but there is much room for improvement in the four other areas.

One factor where Indian Universities have collectively fared poor is the percentage of International students. Out of the eight institutes in top 100, four (IIT Ropar, IIT Indore, IIT Kharagpur, and Institute of Chemical Technology) have zero percent international student population. IIT Delhi, IIT Mumbai and IISc have 1% population of International students and IIT Roorkee has meagre 2% population of international students.