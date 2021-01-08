  • Home
The meeting would discuss when to resume classes in educational institutions in Telangana and other issues, including students from which classes are to be allowed and how to conduct the classes.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 8, 2021 2:23 pm IST | Source: PTI

Hyderabad:

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would hold a meeting with Ministers, District Collectors and other officials on January 11 on crucial issues, including resuming classes in educational institutions in the state and finalisation of an action plan on distribution of COVID-19 vaccine. The meeting would discuss when to resume classes in educational institutions and other issues, including students from which classes are to be allowed, how to conduct the classes, the methods being followed in other states, it said.

The meeting would also discuss the spread of COVID-19, the measures taken to contain its spread and administering the coronavirus vaccine to people, an official release said on Friday.

"An action plan will be finalised at the meeting on distributing the vaccine to all the regions and administering the vaccine to the people on a prioritised method," it said.

The other subjects on the agenda for the meeting on January 11, include revenue department matters, the state government's flagship green drive of 'Harita Haram' and 'Palle Pragati' (progress of villages) and 'Pattana Pragati' (progress of towns) programmes.

