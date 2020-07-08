Tezpur University Entrance Examination 2020 Cancelled; Admission Based On Marks Of Qualifying Exam

Tezpur University Entrance Examination 2020 (TUEE 2020) Cancelled

Tezpur University has cancelled the entrance examinations for admission to the university’s undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes. Tezpur University Entrance Examination, or TUEE, was postponed earlier in view of the lockdown due to COVID-19. However, the increase in the number of cases has led the university to decide on cancellation of TUEE 2020 and admit students on the basis of their performance in the qualifying examination.

Students seeking admission to the university and who have already registered for TUEE 2020 can upload their documents till July 31, 2020.

TUEE 2020 was scheduled between May 29 and May 31. “However, the entrance examination had to be postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic followed by lockdown all over the country. There is no sign of improvement in the situation in the country in general and Assam in particular,” added a statement issued by the university.

Considering the difficulties the university might face in holding the entrance exams following social distancing norms and aspiring students and invigilators reaching the exam centres, the university has decided to do away with the entrance examination as a one-time measure.

TUEE Merit List 2020

The merit list for the admission to Tezpur University will be prepared on the basis of marks secured in the “qualifying” examination. The already-registered students can login to the online application and submit their mark sheets or grade cards of qualifying examination along with grade to percentage of marks conversion formula.