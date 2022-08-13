Textile Ministry Plans To Start Hybrid Courses In NIFT

Textile Ministry is planning to start hybrid courses in NIFT

The textiles ministry is planning to start hybrid courses in the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) to accommodate more students, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday. Set up in 1986, NIFT provides professional human resources to the textile and apparel industry.

The textiles minister said that during the summer holidays, NIFT campuses can be used for teaching physically and then later through online medium. Through this, more students would be able to pursue courses from NIFT, he told reporters here.

The campuses are in different cities including Chennai, Gandhinagar, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. Earlier in the day, the minister hoisted the national flag at Gandhi Darshan Museum here and distributed flags on the occasion of Har Ghar Tiranga Mahotsav.

"The campaign will generate a sense of patriotism in every citizen. Come let us all be a part of this campaign," he said. He also appealed to people to use made in India goods.

"Let us all pledge together that when Har Ghar Tiranga will be hoisted on 15th August, from that day we will also understand the priority of Swadeshi. We will contribute like a squirrel in a self-reliant India, only then this country will become great and developed," he added.

