Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas Test (JNVT) For Class 6 on August 11

The selection test for admission to class 6 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) will be conducted on August 11, the Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 21, 2021 8:59 am IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

"Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for the selection of students for admission to Class VI for the session 2021-22 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in all States and UTs will be conducted on 11th August, 2021 by following all safety precautions/COVID protocols," the ministry said in a tweet.

"The test will be conducted for the selection of 47,320 candidates in 11,182 centres. 2,41,7009 candidates have registered for the selection test," it added.

