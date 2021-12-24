Term 1 Class 10, 12 Board Exams Over; Updates On ICSE, ISC, CBSE Results, Term 2 Syllabus

CBSE, CISCE ICSE, ISC class 10, 12 results, term 2 exam pattern

With term 1 board exams being over for Class 10 and Class 12 students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), will now hold the term 2 exams before declaring the overall results of the first semester exams. CISCE which conducts the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or Class 10th, Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12th, and the central board, CBSE, will not announce pass or fail status for the term 1 examination.

While announcing the ICSE, ISC exam format, CISCE said: “The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination.”

“The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination,” it added.

Both the two boards this year are holding the 2021-22 exams in two terms. The first term exams got over in December and the second term exams for Class 10th and 12th CBSE and CISCE will be conducted in March-April, 2022.

CBSE will not release Class 12 term 1 board exam result as pass, fail or essential repeat. The final result of CBSE board exam 2022 will be announced at the end of term 2, the board said.

CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Syllabus, Paper Pattern

The academic session for both the two boards has been divided into two semesters, with approximately 50 per cent of the syllabus being covered in each semester, the boards have said.

While question papers in the term 1 CBSE exams, had multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on assertion-reasoning type and was held for a duration of 90 minutes covering 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus, the CBSE term 2 exams question paper will include case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions and will be held for a duration of two hours.

CISCE has also reduced the syllabi for various subjects for ICSE and ISC students in view of the disruption in educational activities caused due to COVID-19. The reduced syllabus for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) for the 2021-22 academic year has been divided into two portions and units/subunits to be covered in each semester have been specified clearly. The semester-wise theory syllabus for Classes 10 and 12 is available on the CISCE website under the ‘publications’ tab.