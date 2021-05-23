  • Home
  • Education
  • Ten PhD Students Of University Of Hyderabad Selected For Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF)

Ten PhD Students Of University Of Hyderabad Selected For Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF)

University of Hyderabad: While two scholars each from School of Chemistry and School of Life Sciences have been selected for PMRF, three students each from School of Engineering Sciences and Technology and School of Physics have also been shortlisted.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 23, 2021 12:45 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

University Of Hyderabad To Hold Conference On Attention And Cognition
University Of Hyderabad Signs MoU With ESI Medical College And Hospital
University Of Hyderabad Halts Return Of PG Students, Research Scholars
Vice President Inaugurates Amenities Centre At University Of Hyderabad
Hyderabad University Entrance Exam Starts Tomorrow
Hyderabad University Gears Up For Entrance Exams From September 24
Ten PhD Students Of University Of Hyderabad Selected For Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF)
10 students of Hyderabad University shortlisted for PMRF (representational)
New Delhi:

Ten PhD students of the University of Hyderabad has been selected for the Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF). All the ten fellows under the PMRF scheme will receive a starting monthly fellowship of Rs 70,000, which may increase to a maximum monthly fellowship of Rs 80,000 towards the end of PhD, provided the performance during the initial years of PhD is satisfactory, a Hyderabad University statement said. Apart from the monthly fellowships, each fellow will also be eligible for a Rs 2 Lakhs research grant per year.

While two scholars each from School of Chemistry and School of Life Sciences have been selected for PMRF, three students each from School of Engineering Sciences and Technology and School of Physics have also been shortlisted.

University of Hyderabad (UoH) was allotted a total of 18 PMRF fellowships for the PMRF 2020 cycle, the university statement said. However, in the current selection, one additional fellowship has been granted to UoH. For the PMRF 2020 cycle, a total of 19 Ph.D. students have been selected.

Professor Appa Rao Podile, Vice Chancellor (UoH), Professor N Siva Kumar (Chairman, Internal Expert Committee (IEC), all the members of IEC, Professor Vadali VSS Srikanth (PMRF co-ordinator at UoH and Convenor, IEC), and the entire university fraternity heartily congratulates the selected PMRF Fellows, the university statement added.

Professor Appa Rao congratulates all the 19 PMRF fellows and their supervisors for preparing research proposals related to solving pertinent energy, environmental, medical, and agricultural problems with novel scientific concepts, it added.

Click here for more Education News
Hyderabad University Admission Prime Minister's Research Fellowship (PMRF)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Class 12 Board Exams Live Updates: GOM Meeting Begins; Ministers Discuss 12th, Entrance Exams
Live | Class 12 Board Exams Live Updates: GOM Meeting Begins; Ministers Discuss 12th, Entrance Exams
NEET UG, JEE Main 2021: Final Decision On Entrance Exams Likely Soon
NEET UG, JEE Main 2021: Final Decision On Entrance Exams Likely Soon
‘Consider Alternative Assessment’: Manish Sisodia Discusses Class 12 Board Exams With Principals
‘Consider Alternative Assessment’: Manish Sisodia Discusses Class 12 Board Exams With Principals
Meeting On Class 12 Board Exams Today: What To Expect
Meeting On Class 12 Board Exams Today: What To Expect
Union Ministers’ Meeting On Board, Entrance Exams Today
Union Ministers’ Meeting On Board, Entrance Exams Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................