Ten PhD Students Of University Of Hyderabad Selected For Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF)

10 students of Hyderabad University shortlisted for PMRF (representational)

Ten PhD students of the University of Hyderabad has been selected for the Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF). All the ten fellows under the PMRF scheme will receive a starting monthly fellowship of Rs 70,000, which may increase to a maximum monthly fellowship of Rs 80,000 towards the end of PhD, provided the performance during the initial years of PhD is satisfactory, a Hyderabad University statement said. Apart from the monthly fellowships, each fellow will also be eligible for a Rs 2 Lakhs research grant per year.

While two scholars each from School of Chemistry and School of Life Sciences have been selected for PMRF, three students each from School of Engineering Sciences and Technology and School of Physics have also been shortlisted.

University of Hyderabad (UoH) was allotted a total of 18 PMRF fellowships for the PMRF 2020 cycle, the university statement said. However, in the current selection, one additional fellowship has been granted to UoH. For the PMRF 2020 cycle, a total of 19 Ph.D. students have been selected.

Professor Appa Rao Podile, Vice Chancellor (UoH), Professor N Siva Kumar (Chairman, Internal Expert Committee (IEC), all the members of IEC, Professor Vadali VSS Srikanth (PMRF co-ordinator at UoH and Convenor, IEC), and the entire university fraternity heartily congratulates the selected PMRF Fellows, the university statement added.

Professor Appa Rao congratulates all the 19 PMRF fellows and their supervisors for preparing research proposals related to solving pertinent energy, environmental, medical, and agricultural problems with novel scientific concepts, it added.