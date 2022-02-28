Telecom Sector Skill Council Partners With Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University To Drive Employability

Image credit: Special Arrangement TSSC will support DSEU to create and develop Centre of Excellence (CoE) jointly operated as "Telecom Centre of Excellence" at DSEU

The Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) – India’s premier skill development institution for ICT has partnered with the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), the New Delhi based skill varsity to collaborate to mutually leverage capabilities around skilling and placement. The MoU, which has been signed for a period of three years, is primarily focused at working together for the delivery of futuristic courses to the students of DSEU and other aspirants of Delhi/ NCR. This includes co-certification DSEU with TSSC for various programmes offered under ‘Centre of Excellence’ initiative, placement support to TSSC students and DSEU building the capacity while operating as Train the Trainer (ToT) academy for the futuristic courses.

The courses under the program are proposed to be launched for the academic year 2022-23.

“The youth today is very aspirational. They want to achieve excellence in all spheres of life. What I find most commonly is that these youth lack the guidance necessary to hone their skills and use it for something meaningful. DSEU has been imparting excellent skill training on its campus since its inception. This partnership has a lot of potential to create a stir in the skill ecosystem and potentially lead to a long duration degree (3 years) course on telecom which will be whole heartedly welcomed by the industry. With an experienced staff and strong vision, DSEU is an ideal collaborator for us in our journey helping drive the employability of candidates passing out from both organizations.” said Arvind Bali, CEO, TSSC.

TSSC will support DSEU to create and develop Centre of Excellence (CoE) jointly operated as "Telecom Centre of Excellence" at DSEU. TSSC has already established CoEs across India and plans to expand its ‘network of excellence’ along with DSEU’s association. “As academic partners of TSSC, we will create ICT courses and training labs that will set apart the candidates passing out of DSEU. Industry 4.0 will require a manpower base well-versed in futuristic technologies like 5G, ML, AI, IoT etc. We aim to bridge the skill gap for the present as well as the future.” said Dr. Neharika Vohra, Vice Chancellor DSEU.

The MoU also outlines the joint commitment towards development of new programs for skill training. TSSC and DSEU will also work towards joint representation for training, assessments, certification, and placements under various relevant thematic areas. “At DSEU, we strive to enhance the skill repertoire of our students. We have had a strong response from students who have greatly benefitted from undergoing the skill training here. We hope to bring our enthusiasm and spirit to the experience of TSSC and create truly remarkable outcome-based strategies to help increase the overall job-readiness of our candidates. The Centre of Excellence will attract aspiring entrepreneurs and job seekers. Our aim here is to create globally competitive talent through our CoE” said Dr. Rihan Khan Suri, Vice Chancellor DSEU.