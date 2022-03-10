Tele-Counselling Launched For Students Returning From Ukraine

The counsellors would submit a detailed report with suggestions to the state government, the Minister said

Tamil Nadu Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday launched tele-counselling on 104 helpline to help the students returning from the war-affected Ukraine to cope up with the stress and move forward. Nearly 20 counsellors have been drafted to counsel about 1,416 students who had returned from Ukraine, the Minister said.

"The counsellors would talk to the students and their parents, as well, today and tomorrow, so as to help them decide on their future," Subramanian told reporters here after launching the session on DMS complex here. The counsellors would submit a detailed report with suggestions to the state government, the Minister said and assured that the government is willing to help the students to pursue their studies in India if the Centre consents.

While acknowledging the Centre's efforts in ensuring the safe return of thousands of Indian students, Chief Minister M K Stalin, recently, said given the unprecedented situation in Ukraine, it may not be practically possible for the medical students to return to their colleges to complete their students.

Hence, the Centre could find a solution to enable the students to pursue their students in the country, he suggested.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed)