  • Home
  • Education
  • Tele-Counselling Launched For Students Returning From Ukraine

Tele-Counselling Launched For Students Returning From Ukraine

Nearly 20 counsellors have been drafted to counsel about 1,416 students who had returned from Ukraine, Tamil Nadu Medical and Family Welfare Minister said

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 10, 2022 11:46 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Chhattisgarh Students Exempted From Examination Fees In Exams Conducted By State: Chief Minister
AICTE, CSTT Sign MoU To Define Scientific, Technical Terms In Hindi, Other Indian languages
Odisha: College, University Exams To Be Deferred For Civic Polls
India Needs Focused, Dedicated Approach To Achieve NEP Goals: Manish Sisodia
Nation Should Use Technology To Enhance Access, Quality Of Learning: Vice President
NSE Academy To Join Hands With Karnataka Education Body For Financial Awareness Among Students
Tele-Counselling Launched For Students Returning From Ukraine
The counsellors would submit a detailed report with suggestions to the state government, the Minister said
Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday launched tele-counselling on 104 helpline to help the students returning from the war-affected Ukraine to cope up with the stress and move forward. Nearly 20 counsellors have been drafted to counsel about 1,416 students who had returned from Ukraine, the Minister said.

"The counsellors would talk to the students and their parents, as well, today and tomorrow, so as to help them decide on their future," Subramanian told reporters here after launching the session on DMS complex here. The counsellors would submit a detailed report with suggestions to the state government, the Minister said and assured that the government is willing to help the students to pursue their studies in India if the Centre consents.

While acknowledging the Centre's efforts in ensuring the safe return of thousands of Indian students, Chief Minister M K Stalin, recently, said given the unprecedented situation in Ukraine, it may not be practically possible for the medical students to return to their colleges to complete their students.

Hence, the Centre could find a solution to enable the students to pursue their students in the country, he suggested.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed)

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: 12th Result
Live | CBSE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: 12th Result "Expected Soon"; Updates On 10th Result
Decline In Enrolment In Pre-Primary Level In 2020-21 Due To Covid-19 Pandemic: Report
Decline In Enrolment In Pre-Primary Level In 2020-21 Due To Covid-19 Pandemic: Report
NEET UG: Upper Age Limit Removed For All Candidates
NEET UG: Upper Age Limit Removed For All Candidates
IIT Bombay UCEED Result 2022 Released, Know How To Download Score Card
IIT Bombay UCEED Result 2022 Released, Know How To Download Score Card
CBSE Results 2021-22 Updates: Class 12th Term 1 Result Not Today; Expected By Friday
CBSE Results 2021-22 Updates: Class 12th Term 1 Result Not Today; Expected By Friday
.......................... Advertisement ..........................