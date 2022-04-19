Telangana Universities To Launch Coaching Classes For Competitive Exams Tomorrow

Telangana universities will establish coaching classes for competitive exams

Six conventional universities in Telangana have decided to set up coaching classes for competitive exams in the state, which will prepare and equip the students to excel in various competitive examinations. The competitive examination coaching classes will be launched by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad in virtual mode on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

The event will be held in the Conference Hall of TSCHE at 3 pm tomorrow.

The decision to establish coaching classes was taken after the state government announced the recruitment of various posts in the state of Telangana.

Telangana Education Minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary to Education of Telangana, Prof R Limbadri, Chairman and Prof V Venkata Ramana, Vice-Chairman, TSCHE will launch the competitive examination coaching classes, TSCHE said in a statement.