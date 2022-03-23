Telangana TSCHE Releases TS EAMCET, ECET 2022 Exam Dates; Check Details

Image credit: Shutterstock TS EAMCET and TS ECET exam dates 2022 have been released.

TS EAMCET, ECET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the TS EAMCET and TS ECET exam dates 2022. As per the schedule, the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test is scheduled to be held on July 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20, while the TSCHE will conduct the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test 2022 on July 13. Candidates can check the Common Entrance Tests (TS CETs) dates on the official website--tsche.ac.in.

The Telangana CETs are held for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programs in the colleges and universities of Telangana.

The TS EAMCET and ECET will be held in over 100 exam centres. The entrance exams will be conducted in computer-based (CBT) mode for a duration of 3 hours. The detailed notification and TS EAMCET registrations, ECET application form will be announced soon.

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) and Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) is administered by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses.