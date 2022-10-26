Telangana TSCHE Announces TS EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result at tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 counselling final phase seat allotment result 2022. The candidates can check the round 3 seat allotment result on the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. They can access the final phase allotment result using login ID- application number, ROC form number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Candidates who have allotted seats at the final phase can pay the tuition fee and self-report till October 28. TSCHE will release the spot admission guidelines on October 27.

TS EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in