Telangana TSCHE Announces DOST 2022 Seat Allotment Result

TS DOST Admissions 2022: The candidates can check the result on the official website- dost.cgg.gov.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 30, 2022 12:07 pm IST

TS DOST Admissions 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the DOST (Degree Online Services, Telangana) seat allotment list. The candidates can check the result on the official website- dost.cgg.gov.in. As per TSCHE, a total of 11,602 candidates have been allotted seats in the special drive phase, out of 11,964 candidates provided with web options.

The candidates have to self-report at the college till October 31, the aspirants have to pay Rs 500 to secure a seat.

TS DOST 2022 Counselling: Steps To Check Seat Allotment Result

  1. Visit the official website- dost.cgg.gov.in
  2. Click on TS DOST 2022 seat allotment result link
  3. Use log-in credentials- application number, password
  4. TS DOST 2022 seat allotment result will appear on the screen
  5. Download DOST 2022 seat allotment list and take a print out for further reference.

TS DOST 2022 registration was earlier closed on October 28. TSCHE announces DOST special drive admission process for students who have missed the DOST registration. "The students who have already confirmed in the college by submitting CCOTP can also participate in this Special Drive Phase for sliding from one course to another course in the same college," TSDOST notification mentioned.

The candidates can check the details of TSCHE counselling on the official website- dost.cgg.gov.in.

