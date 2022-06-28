Image credit: shutterstock.com Check TS Inter result 2022 at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Result 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the 1st and 2nd year intermediate results today, June 28. According to TSBIE, the intermediate results will be announced at 11 am, and will be available on the official websites. The TSBIE direct link are results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in. TS Inter Result 2022 Live

"All the students of Intermediate Education and their parents are hereby informed that Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has decided to release the results of Intermediate First Year and Second Year on Tuesday, June 28 at 11 am." TSBIE statement mentioned.

Over 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Exam 2022 concluded in May. The students need to score a minimum 35 per cent marks to get pass in the inter 1st year, 2nd year exams.

To download scorecard, candidates need to click on the designated result link on the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in. Use log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth and click on submit. Your TS 10th, 12th results will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The students can also check TSBIE intermediate results on the official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and private websites; including manabadi.co.in, and examresults.net.