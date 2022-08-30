  • Home
  • Education
  • Telangana TSBIE Inter Supplementary Result 2022 Today; Websites, Steps To Check

Telangana TSBIE Inter Supplementary Result 2022 Today; Websites, Steps To Check

TS Inter Supplementary Result: The official website -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in will host the TSBIE inter result 2022.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 30, 2022 9:19 am IST

Telangana inter 12th supplementary result today
New Delhi:

The Telangana State Board Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the 2nd year intermediate supplementary results for the 2022 board exams today, August 30. The official website -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in will host the TSBIE inter result 2022. The TSBIE 2nd year marksheets and scorecards can be downloaded from the official result website by logging in with the hall ticket numbers and dates of birth. The TSBIE inter 12th supplementary exams were held in August.
TS Inter Results 2022 1st, 2nd Year: Direct link

Only the TS 2nd year results will be announced today to facilitate the students for EAMCET counselling, TSBIE while announcing the TS inter result date and time said.

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2022: Websites To Check

  1. tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  2. results.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Supplementary Result: How To Check

  1. Visit the official websites of the Telangana Board- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in
  2. Click on the designated TSBIE 2022 result link.
  3. Enter all the required credentials
  4. Click on submit and download TS inter 2022 result
