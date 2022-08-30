Telangana TSBIE Inter 2022 Supplementary Result: Details On Re-Verification Date; Application Process

Image credit: Shutterstock The candidates can complete the recounting and scanned copy cum re-verification process through the official website– tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TSBIE Inter 2022 Supplementary Result: The Telangana State Board Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the intermediate supplementary results for the second-year board exams today, August 30, 2022. Candidates can now also apply for recounting or re-verification of the TSBIE Inter 2022 Supplementary Exam answer script from September 5 to September 8.

The candidates need to pay Rs 100 per paper for recounting and Rs 600 per paper for scanned copy cum re-verification of the answer book through the official website– tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The candidates need to select the subjects and have to provide their complete address, email ID and mobile number for recounting or scanned copy cum re-verification.

A total of 114289 candidates appeared in the Inter 2022 Supplementary Exam out of which 56659 candidates qualified for the examination. The total pass percentage of students in the TSBIE Inter 2022 Supplementary Exam for the General courses is 47.74 per cent and for the vocational courses is 65.07 per cent.

The principals can download the students' “Online Memorandum of Marks” from their college login and the physical copy will not be supplied separately. The college marks registers (TRs) can also be downloaded from September 5, 2022.

The candidates can check and download the TSBIE Inter 2022 Supplementary Result 2022 scorecard by entering the hall ticket numbers and dates of birth.

TSBIE Inter 2022 Supplementary Exam: Previous Three Years Result Comparison

General

Years Appeared In IPE Passed In IPE Pass Percentage Passed In IPASE Total Pass In 2022 Cumulative Pass Percentage In 2022 2020 3,74,492 2,60,703 69.61 per cent 1,13,789 3,74,492 100 per cent 2021 4,07,684 4,07,684 100 per cent - - - 2022 3,92,258 2,69,431 68.68 per cent 48,816 3,18,247 81.13 per cent





Vocational

Years Appeared In IPE Passed In IPE Pass Percentage Passed In IPASE Total Pass In 2022 Cumulative Pass Percentage In 2022 2020 37,139 22,759 61.28 per cent 14, 380 37, 139 100 per cent 2021 43,901 43,901 100 per cent - - - 2022 44,112 26,518 60.12 per cent 7, 843 34, 361 77.89 per cent





Students who are in anxiety, stress, and tension can consult the psychologists provided by the board. Students can call the clinical psychologists from 9 am to 9 pm on the toll-free number- 1800599933