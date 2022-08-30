  • Home
Telangana TSBIE Inter 2022 Supplementary Result: Details On Re-Verification Date; Application Process

Candidates can apply for recounting or re-verification of the answer script from September 5 to September 8.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 30, 2022 2:23 pm IST

The candidates can complete the recounting and scanned copy cum re-verification process through the official website– tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
Image credit: Shutterstock

TSBIE Inter 2022 Supplementary Result: The Telangana State Board Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the intermediate supplementary results for the second-year board exams today, August 30, 2022. Candidates can now also apply for recounting or re-verification of the TSBIE Inter 2022 Supplementary Exam answer script from September 5 to September 8.

The candidates need to pay Rs 100 per paper for recounting and Rs 600 per paper for scanned copy cum re-verification of the answer book through the official website– tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The candidates need to select the subjects and have to provide their complete address, email ID and mobile number for recounting or scanned copy cum re-verification.

A total of 114289 candidates appeared in the Inter 2022 Supplementary Exam out of which 56659 candidates qualified for the examination. The total pass percentage of students in the TSBIE Inter 2022 Supplementary Exam for the General courses is 47.74 per cent and for the vocational courses is 65.07 per cent.

The principals can download the students' “Online Memorandum of Marks” from their college login and the physical copy will not be supplied separately. The college marks registers (TRs) can also be downloaded from September 5, 2022.

The candidates can check and download the TSBIE Inter 2022 Supplementary Result 2022 scorecard by entering the hall ticket numbers and dates of birth.

TSBIE Inter 2022 Supplementary Exam: Previous Three Years Result Comparison

General

Years

Appeared In IPE

Passed In IPE

Pass Percentage

Passed In IPASE

Total Pass In 2022

Cumulative Pass Percentage In 2022

2020

3,74,492

2,60,703

69.61 per cent

1,13,789

3,74,492

100 per cent

2021

4,07,684

4,07,684

100 per cent

-

-

-

2022

3,92,258

2,69,431

68.68 per cent

48,816

3,18,247

81.13 per cent


Vocational

Years

Appeared In IPE

Passed In IPE

Pass Percentage

Passed In IPASE

Total Pass In 2022

Cumulative Pass Percentage In 2022

2020

37,139

22,759

61.28 per cent

14, 380

37, 139

100 per cent

2021

43,901

43,901

100 per cent

-

-

-

2022

44,112

26,518

60.12 per cent

7, 843

34, 361

77.89 per cent


Students who are in anxiety, stress, and tension can consult the psychologists provided by the board. Students can call the clinical psychologists from 9 am to 9 pm on the toll-free number- 1800599933

Click here for more Education News
TSBIE result
