Telangana TSBIE Inter 2022 Supplementary Result: Details On Re-Verification Date; Application Process
Candidates can apply for recounting or re-verification of the answer script from September 5 to September 8.
TSBIE Inter 2022 Supplementary Result: The Telangana State Board Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the intermediate supplementary results for the second-year board exams today, August 30, 2022. Candidates can now also apply for recounting or re-verification of the TSBIE Inter 2022 Supplementary Exam answer script from September 5 to September 8.
The candidates need to pay Rs 100 per paper for recounting and Rs 600 per paper for scanned copy cum re-verification of the answer book through the official website– tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The candidates need to select the subjects and have to provide their complete address, email ID and mobile number for recounting or scanned copy cum re-verification.
A total of 114289 candidates appeared in the Inter 2022 Supplementary Exam out of which 56659 candidates qualified for the examination. The total pass percentage of students in the TSBIE Inter 2022 Supplementary Exam for the General courses is 47.74 per cent and for the vocational courses is 65.07 per cent.
The principals can download the students' “Online Memorandum of Marks” from their college login and the physical copy will not be supplied separately. The college marks registers (TRs) can also be downloaded from September 5, 2022.
The candidates can check and download the TSBIE Inter 2022 Supplementary Result 2022 scorecard by entering the hall ticket numbers and dates of birth.
TSBIE Inter 2022 Supplementary Exam: Previous Three Years Result Comparison
General
Years
Appeared In IPE
Passed In IPE
Pass Percentage
Passed In IPASE
Total Pass In 2022
Cumulative Pass Percentage In 2022
2020
3,74,492
2,60,703
69.61 per cent
1,13,789
3,74,492
100 per cent
2021
4,07,684
4,07,684
100 per cent
-
-
-
2022
3,92,258
2,69,431
68.68 per cent
48,816
3,18,247
81.13 per cent
Vocational
Years
Appeared In IPE
Passed In IPE
Pass Percentage
Passed In IPASE
Total Pass In 2022
Cumulative Pass Percentage In 2022
2020
37,139
22,759
61.28 per cent
14, 380
37, 139
100 per cent
2021
43,901
43,901
100 per cent
-
-
-
2022
44,112
26,518
60.12 per cent
7, 843
34, 361
77.89 per cent
Students who are in anxiety, stress, and tension can consult the psychologists provided by the board. Students can call the clinical psychologists from 9 am to 9 pm on the toll-free number- 1800599933