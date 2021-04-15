Image credit: Shutterstock Telangana SSC (10th) board exam 2021 cancelled (representational photo)

TS SSC exam 2021: Telangana Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) exams have been cancelled due to the present COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state, special chief secretary to the government Chitra Ramchandran said. The decision came a day after the central education board, CBSE, announced cancellation of Class 10 exams. Class 10 students of Telangana will be evaluated on the basis of an “objective criteria”, which will be developed by the Telangana SSC board.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here.

Details of the objective criteria will be announced later and students who remain unsatisfied with their results will be given another chance to clear the exam, when the COVID-19 situation improves, an official statement said.

The CBSE on April 14 cancelled Class 10 exams and deferred Class 12 exams. The decision to cancel Telangana SSC exams is in line with the announcement made by CBSE.

For evaluating Class 10 students, CBSE will develop an “objective criterion”. According to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, the criterion will be based on internal assessments and practical exam marks. CBSE, however, said that the method has not been decided yet.

After CBSE’s decision, many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat have postponed their board exams.

Maharashtra had earlier postponed SSC and HSC exams. After CBSE’s decision, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said CBSE’s move to cancel Class 10 exams will be studied and further decisions will be taken.

An announcement regarding Telangana Intermediate (TS Inter) final exams is awaited.