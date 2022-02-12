Telangana TS SSC Class 10 Board Exam 2022 Date Sheet Released; Check Schedule Here

TS SSC Board Exams 2022 will be held in offline mode.

Telangana SSC 10th Board Exam 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana has released the TS SSC or Class 10 board exam date sheet 2022. As per the tentative schedule, the Telangana Board Class 10 exams will be held from May 11 to 20, 2022. Students can check and download the TS SSC timetable 2022 through the official website-- bse.telangana.gov.in.

The TS SSC Board Exams 2022 will be held in offline mode. Candidates should note that the time table has been released for SSC, OSSC, and vocational exams for regular and private once-failed candidates.

The SSC Public Examinations, May 2022, will be conducted strictly according to the timetable even if the government declares a public holiday or general holiday in respect of any date/dates indicated in the schedule,” the official notification reads.

Telangana SSC 10th Board Exam 2022: Time Table

May 11- First language

May 12- Second Language

May 13- English

May 14- Mathematics

May 16- General Science paper (Physical Science/ Biological Science)

May 17- Social Studies

May 18- OSSC Main Language paper-1 (Sanskrit and Arabic)

May 19- OSSC Main Language paper-2 (Sanskrit and Arabic)

May 20- SSC Vocational Course.

Earlier, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) had released the timetable for the first-year and second-year exams. As per the tentative timetable, the intermediate first year exam is scheduled to commence from April 20, while April 21 for second year.