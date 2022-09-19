Telangana TS PGECET Counselling 2022 Starts; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com TS PGECET round 1 counseling process will be closed on October 2

TS PGECET Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS PGECET 2022 counseling process has been started on September 19. The TS PGECET round 1 counseling process will be closed on October 2 on the official website- tsche.ac.in. A total of 11,931 candidates got selected for TS PGECET 2022 counselling this year.

The candidates belong to general category need to pay a counselling fee of Rs 1200, while Rs 600 for reserved category candidates belong to SC/ ST/ OBC.

TS PGECET Counselling 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website -- tsche.ac.in Click on the 'TS PGECET Counselling' link Log in and register online by filling the application form as instructed Pay the PGECET 2022 counselling fee in online mode Select the preferred college and course and submit the application form Download the confirmation page for further reference.

TSCHE is conducting the PGECET 2022 counselling process on behalf of Osmania University to provide admission to candidates in ME, MTech, MPhar, Pharm D and MArch programmes offered by various universities in the state of Telangana for the academic session 2022-23.