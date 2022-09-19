Telangana TS PGECET Counselling 2022 Starts; Details Here
TS PGECET Counselling 2022: The TS PGECET round 1 counseling process will be closed on October 2 on the official website- tsche.ac.in
TS PGECET Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS PGECET 2022 counseling process has been started on September 19. The TS PGECET round 1 counseling process will be closed on October 2 on the official website- tsche.ac.in. A total of 11,931 candidates got selected for TS PGECET 2022 counselling this year.
The candidates belong to general category need to pay a counselling fee of Rs 1200, while Rs 600 for reserved category candidates belong to SC/ ST/ OBC.
TS PGECET Counselling 2022: How To Apply
- Visit the official website -- tsche.ac.in
- Click on the 'TS PGECET Counselling' link
- Log in and register online by filling the application form as instructed
- Pay the PGECET 2022 counselling fee in online mode
- Select the preferred college and course and submit the application form
- Download the confirmation page for further reference.
TSCHE is conducting the PGECET 2022 counselling process on behalf of Osmania University to provide admission to candidates in ME, MTech, MPhar, Pharm D and MArch programmes offered by various universities in the state of Telangana for the academic session 2022-23.