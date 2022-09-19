Image credit: shutterstock.com The PGECET round 1 counseling process will continue till October 2

TS PGECET Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will start the counselling process for the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET 2022) today, September 19. The PGECET round 1 counseling process will continue till October 2, the candidates can apply on the official website- tsche.ac.in.

The candidates belong to general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 1200, while Rs 600 for reserved category candidates belong to SC/ ST/ OBC.

TS PGECET Counselling 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website -- tsche.ac.in Click on the 'TS PGECET Counselling' link Log in and register online by filling the application form as instructed Pay the PGECET 2022 counselling fee in online mode Select the preferred college and course and submit the application form Download the confirmation page for further reference.

A total of 11,931 candidates got qualified to take part in the TS PGECET 2022 counselling process. The TS PGECET result was declared on September 3, the exam was conducted from August 2 to 5.

The PGECET 2022 counselling process is being conducted to provide admission to candidates in ME, MTech, MPharm, Pharm D and MArch programmes offered by various universities in the state of Telangana for the academic session 2022-23.