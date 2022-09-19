  • Home
  • Education
  • Telangana TS PGECET Counselling 2022 Begins Today At Tsche.ac.in

Telangana TS PGECET Counselling 2022 Begins Today At Tsche.ac.in

TS PGECET Counselling 2022: The PGECET round 1 counseling process will continue till October 2, the candidates can apply on the official website- tsche.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 19, 2022 8:24 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Telangana TS PGECET Counselling 2022 Begins Tomorrow At Tsche.ac.in
Telangana TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Dates Out; Details Here
Telangana TS PGECET 2022 Result Out; Direct Link, How To Download Rank Card
TS PGECET 2022 Answer Key Released, Know How To Raise Objections
TS PGECET 2022 To Begin Tomorrow; Check Schedule, Pattern
TS PGECET 2022: Last Date To Apply With Late Fee Extended; Details Here
Telangana TS PGECET Counselling 2022 Begins Today At Tsche.ac.in
The PGECET round 1 counseling process will continue till October 2
Image credit: shutterstock.com

TS PGECET Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will start the counselling process for the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET 2022) today, September 19. The PGECET round 1 counseling process will continue till October 2, the candidates can apply on the official website- tsche.ac.in.

Recommended: Engineering Colleges Accepting TS-PGECET. Click here

Latest: FREE Webinar Series on Online MBA and job-oriented Certification Programs. Register Now 

The candidates belong to general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 1200, while Rs 600 for reserved category candidates belong to SC/ ST/ OBC.

TS PGECET Counselling 2022: How To Apply

  1. Visit the official website -- tsche.ac.in
  2. Click on the 'TS PGECET Counselling' link
  3. Log in and register online by filling the application form as instructed
  4. Pay the PGECET 2022 counselling fee in online mode
  5. Select the preferred college and course and submit the application form
  6. Download the confirmation page for further reference.

A total of 11,931 candidates got qualified to take part in the TS PGECET 2022 counselling process. The TS PGECET result was declared on September 3, the exam was conducted from August 2 to 5.

The PGECET 2022 counselling process is being conducted to provide admission to candidates in ME, MTech, MPharm, Pharm D and MArch programmes offered by various universities in the state of Telangana for the academic session 2022-23.

Click here for more Education News
Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test TSCHE
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIM CAT 2022 Registration Ends Soon; Top Colleges in India Accepting CAT Score
IIM CAT 2022 Registration Ends Soon; Top Colleges in India Accepting CAT Score
IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Deadline Extended; Direct Link Here
IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Deadline Extended; Direct Link Here
Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For Emphasis On All Indian languages, Knowledge Systems
Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For Emphasis On All Indian languages, Knowledge Systems
KEAM 2022 Trial Allotment List Likely Today; Details Here
KEAM 2022 Trial Allotment List Likely Today; Details Here
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Top NIRF Ranked Medical Colleges In India
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Top NIRF Ranked Medical Colleges In India
.......................... Advertisement ..........................