TS PGECET Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS PGECET 2022 counseling process will begin on September 19. The candidates can apply for PGECET round 1 counseling process on the official website- tsche.ac.in, the counselling process will continue till October 2, 2022.

The PGECET counselling 2022 application fees for general category candidates is Rs 1200, while Rs 600 for reserved category candidates belong to SC/ ST/ OBC.

TS PGECET Counselling 2022: Steps To Register

Visit the official website -- tsche.ac.in Click on the 'TS PGECET Counselling' link Log in and register online by filling the application form as instructed Pay the PGECET 2022 counselling fee in online mode Select the preferred college and course and submit the application form Download the confirmation page for further reference.

As many as 11,931 candidates will take part in the TS PGECET 2022 counselling process. The TS PGECET result was declared on September 3, the exam was conducted from August 2 to 5.

TSCHE is conducting the PGECET 2022 counselling process on behalf of Osmania University to provide admission to candidates in ME, MTech, MPhar, Pharm D and MArch programmes offered by various universities in the state of Telangana for the academic session 2022-23.