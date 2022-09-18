  • Home
  • Education
  • Telangana TS PGECET Counselling 2022 Begins Tomorrow At Tsche.ac.in

Telangana TS PGECET Counselling 2022 Begins Tomorrow At Tsche.ac.in

TS PGECET Counselling 2022: The candidates can apply for PGECET round 1 counseling process on the official website- tsche.ac.in, the counselling process will continue till October 2

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 18, 2022 1:32 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Telangana TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Dates Out; Details Here
Telangana TS PGECET 2022 Result Out; Direct Link, How To Download Rank Card
TS PGECET 2022 Answer Key Released, Know How To Raise Objections
TS PGECET 2022 To Begin Tomorrow; Check Schedule, Pattern
TS PGECET 2022: Last Date To Apply With Late Fee Extended; Details Here
TS PGECET 2022: TSCHE Extends Last Date To Apply Without Late Fee; Here's How To Register
Telangana TS PGECET Counselling 2022 Begins Tomorrow At Tsche.ac.in
Apply for TS PGECET 2022 counselling at tsche.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

TS PGECET Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS PGECET 2022 counseling process will begin on September 19. The candidates can apply for PGECET round 1 counseling process on the official website- tsche.ac.in, the counselling process will continue till October 2, 2022.

Recommended: Engineering Colleges Accepting TS-PGECET. Click here

Latest: FREE Webinar Series on Online MBA and job-oriented Certification Programs. Register Now 

The PGECET counselling 2022 application fees for general category candidates is Rs 1200, while Rs 600 for reserved category candidates belong to SC/ ST/ OBC.

TS PGECET Counselling 2022: Steps To Register

  1. Visit the official website -- tsche.ac.in
  2. Click on the 'TS PGECET Counselling' link
  3. Log in and register online by filling the application form as instructed
  4. Pay the PGECET 2022 counselling fee in online mode
  5. Select the preferred college and course and submit the application form
  6. Download the confirmation page for further reference.

As many as 11,931 candidates will take part in the TS PGECET 2022 counselling process. The TS PGECET result was declared on September 3, the exam was conducted from August 2 to 5.

TSCHE is conducting the PGECET 2022 counselling process on behalf of Osmania University to provide admission to candidates in ME, MTech, MPhar, Pharm D and MArch programmes offered by various universities in the state of Telangana for the academic session 2022-23.

Click here for more Education News
TSCHE
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIM CAT 2022 Registration Ends On September 21; Details Here
IIM CAT 2022 Registration Ends On September 21; Details Here
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round One Mock Seat Allotment List Released, Check At Josaa.nic.in
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round One Mock Seat Allotment List Released, Check At Josaa.nic.in
JEECUP Counseling 2022: Round 3 Registration Ends Today At Jeecup.admissions.nic.in
JEECUP Counseling 2022: Round 3 Registration Ends Today At Jeecup.admissions.nic.in
JoSAA Counselling 2022: First Mock Seat Allotment List Today At Josaa.nic.in
JoSAA Counselling 2022: First Mock Seat Allotment List Today At Josaa.nic.in
AIAPGET 2022 Exam Date Released, Check Schedule
AIAPGET 2022 Exam Date Released, Check Schedule
.......................... Advertisement ..........................