Telangana TS PGECET 2022 Result Out; Direct Link, How To Download Rank Card

Osmania University, Hyderabad has declared the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) result 2022 today, September 3.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 3, 2022 7:09 pm IST

TS PGECET 2022 Rank Card Released

TS PGECET Result 2022: Osmania University, Hyderabad has declared the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) result 2022 today, September 3. The candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check PGECET result 2022 on the official website- pgecet.tsche.ac.in. To Download the Telangana PGECET 2022 rank card, candidates need to log in with their hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth.

Recommended: Engineering Colleges Accepting TS-PGECET. Click here

The Osmania University has conducted the TS PGECET 2022 on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) from August 2 to 5. The examination was conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode in various exam centres across the state. TSCHE conducts PGECET 2022 to offer admission to candidates in regular postgraduate (PG) courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME, MTech, MPharmacy, MArch ), graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) for the academic year 2022-2023.

TS PGECET Result 2022: How To Download Rank Card

  1. Visit the official website of TS ICET result 2022 -- pgecet.tsche.ac.in
  2. Click on the 'Download Rank Card' link
  3. Enter hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth
  4. Submit and access the TS PGECET rank card
  5. Download the PDF and take a print out for further reference.

Direct Link: TS PGECET Result 2022

The minimum passing marks in TS PGECET 2022 for candidates belonging to unreserved category is 30, while there is no minimum mark for SC/ST category students.

