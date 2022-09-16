Telangana TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Dates Out; Details Here

  • Home
Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has announced the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022 counselling dates.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 16, 2022 3:47 pm IST

TSCHE releases TS PGECET 2022 counselling date

TS PGECET Counselling 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has announced the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022 counselling dates. The PGECET counselling phase one registration will start on September 19. The last date to upload certificate for online verification is September 30. TSCHE has released the TS PGECET counselling schedule on its official website- tsche.ac.in.

The candidates who have qualified the Telangana PGECET 2022 entrance examination are eligible to appear for the counselling process. Shortlisted candidates are required to submit scanned copies of the original documents and certificates to exercise web options and participate in the first phase of counselling. TSCHE is conducting the PGECET 2022 counselling process on behalf of Osmania University to provide admission to candidates in ME, MTech, MPhar, Pharm D and MArch programmes offered by various universities in the state of Telangana for the academic session 2022-23.

TS PGECET Counselling 2022: How To Register

  1. Visit the official website -- tsche.ac.in
  2. Click on the 'TS PGECET Counselling' link
  3. Log in and register online by filling the application form as instructed
  4. Pay the PGECET 2022 counselling fee in online mode
  5. Select the preferred college and course and submit the application form
  6. Download the confirmation page for further reference.

According to the TSCHE release, a total of 11,931 candidates are shortlisted for TS PGECET 2022 counselling process. A total of 232 colleges across the state are participating in the counselling process and about 9131 seats are offered for admission. The Osmania University has conducted the TS PGECET 2022 from August 2 to 5. The TS PGECET result was declared on September 3.

