Telangana TS PECET 2022 Application Deadline Extended; Details Here

Mahatma Gandhi University has extended the application deadline without late fee for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2022.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 13, 2022 3:36 pm IST

Telangana TS PECET 2022 Registration

TS PECET 2022: Mahatma Gandhi University has extended the application deadline without late fee for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2022. Candidates can now apply for the TS PECET examination till August 30. Aspiring candidates can submit the online application form for the exam through the official website – pecet.tsche.ac.in. The university will conduct the physical efficiency tests in the second week of September 2022.

The registration process for the entrance test began on April 11, 2022. Earlier, the last date to apply for Telangana PECET 2022 was extended till August 12. Candidates belonging to general category have to pay Rs 800 as an application fee, while candidates from SC, ST, and PwD categories will have to pay Rs 400 as the application fee.

TS PECET 2022: How To Apply

  • Go to the official website – pecet.tsche.ac.in

  • Click on the link 'Application Fee Payment’.

  • Submitting the fee and then fill in the TS PECET application form.

  • Upload all the mandatory documents and click on submit.

  • Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future needs.

TS PECET 2022 Application Direct Link

Mahatma Gandhi University is conducting the TS PECET 2022 examination on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The candidates who qualify the TS PECET examination will become eligible for admission to the two-year BPEd and DPEd programmes in physical education.

TSCHE conducts various undergraduate and postgraduate common entrance tests including Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET), Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET), Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET), Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET).

