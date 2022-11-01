  • Home
TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022: The candidates can verify documents and pay the application fee till November 12, the counselling registration will be closed at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in

Telangana TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Counselling Registration Begins Tomorrow, Check Schedule
TS LAWCET 2022, PGLCET 2022 counselling registration window will be closed on November 12
TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will commence the LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 counselling registration from November 2. The candidates can verify documents and pay the application fee till November 12, the counselling registration will be closed at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Following the TS LAWCET 2022, PGLCET 2022 document uploading process, the next step is choice filling and web options. The choice filling and web option window will be opened from November 18 to 20. ALSO READ | List Of Documents Required For LAWCET 2022 Counselling

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Admissions: Important Schedule

  • Online Registration cum verification, online payment along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for verification- November 2 to 12
  • Physical verification of Special category certificates- November 14 to 16
  • Display of List of Registered candidates- November 17
  • Exercising Web options- Phase I- November 18- 19
  • Edit of web options-Phase -I- November 20
  • List of Provisionally selected candidates- November 22
  • Reporting at concerned colleges for verification of original certificates- November 23 to 26
  • Commencement of class work- November 28.

TSCHE will announce the list of provisionally selected candidates on November 22, the candidates in the merit list can report at the concerned colleges from November 23 to 26. The LAWCET/ PGLCET 2022 classes will commence from November 28.

