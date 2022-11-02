Telangana TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Counselling Registration Begins At Lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com The choice filling window will be opened from November 18 to 20

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) today commenced LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 counselling registration. The candidates can apply till November 12 at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in. The choice filling and web option window will be opened from November 18 to 20. TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 counselling process will be held for admission to 3-year LLB, 5-year LLM programme.

To apply for TS LAWCET 2022 counselling, candidates can apply at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in. They need to enter details and upload documents. The list of documents required for LAWCET 2022 counselling are- Aadhar card, Class 10 mark sheet, Class 12 mark sheet, LAWCET 2022 result, LAWCET 2022 rank card, Migration certificate, Caste certificate, EWS certificate (if any). ALSO READ | TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Counselling Schedule Details

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Admissions: Check Schedule

Online Registration cum verification, online payment along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for verification- November 2 to 12 Physical verification of Special category certificates- November 14 to 16 Display of List of Registered candidates- November 17 Exercising Web options- Phase I- November 18- 19 Edit of web options-Phase -I- November 20 List of Provisionally selected candidates- November 22 Reporting at concerned colleges for verification of original certificates- November 23 to 26 Commencement of class work- November 28.

The provisionally selected candidates list will be announced on November 22, the candidates need to report at the colleges by November 26. The LAWCET/ PGLCET 2022 classes will commence from November 28. For details on TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 counselling, candidates can check at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.