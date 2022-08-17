Telangana TS LAWCET 2022 Result Today

TS LAWCET 2022, TS PGLCET 2022 results today at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

The result of the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) will be announced today, August 17. TS LAWCET administered by Osmania University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will host the TS LAWCET 2022 result on lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Along with the TS LAWCET result, TSCHE will also declare the TS Postgraduate Law CET (TS PGLCET). Candidates who took the entrance examination of TS LAWCET on July 21-22 for admission to regular UG and PG programmes in law courses will be able to access their TS LAWCET 2022 results.

Latest: TS LAWCET 2022 Cut Off, College Wise Qualifying Marks. Check Now

Don't Miss: Top Law Colleges in India Accepting TS LAWCET 2022 Score. Check Now

Colleges Accepting Applications: To check the list of Institutions accepting BA/B.Com LLB Applications Click Here

To download the TS LAWCET 2022 TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET results, candidates will have to log in using their TS LAWCET hall ticket numbers and dates of birth. The qualifying percentage of marks in TS LAWCET is 35 per cent meaning 42 marks out of the total 120 marks. However, it is 25 per cent,or 30 marks out of total 120 marks, in case of TS PGLCET. There will be no minimum qualifying marks for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe for ranking.

TS LAWCET Results: How To Download

Visit the official website of TS LAWCET result 2022 -- lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the "result" link

Enter hall ticket numbers and dates of birth

Submit and access the TS LAWCET result

The Osmania University will start the TS LAWCET Counselling for admitting students to the law courses in the participating institutes soon. The TS LAWCET counselling will be held in online mode for TS LAWCET qualified candidates. The university will conduct the TS LAWCET 2022 counselling in phases rank-wise for both the three-year LLB and five-year integrated law programs.