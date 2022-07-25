Telangana TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key Tomorrow; Tie-Breaker Rule, Qualifying Marks Here

TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key Date

Osmania University, Hyderabad will release the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2022 answer key tomorrow, July 26. Candidates can download the LAWCET 2022 answer key from the official website -- lawcet.tsche.ac.in, once released. Along with the Telangana LAWCET preliminary key, Osmania University will also release the master question papers and response sheets.

Latest: TS LAWCET 2022 Cut Off, College Wise Qualifying Marks. Check Now

Don't Miss: Top Law Colleges in India Accepting TS LAWCET 2022 Score. Check Now

Colleges Accepting Applications: To check the list of Institutions accepting BA/B.Com LLB Applications Click Here

The objections are invited from the candidates against the TS LAWCET answer key between July 26 and July 28, 2022. The university will announce the result in the first week of August 2022. To qualify the LAWCET entrance exam candidates have to secure minimum passing marks which are 42 out of 120 marks (35 per cent). However, there is no minimum qualifying mark for SC & ST candidates for ranking.

TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key: How To Download

Go to the official website -- lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the "TS LAWCET 2022 Preliminary Key" link.

It will redirect you to another page, enter log-in details and submit

The TS LAWCET preliminary key will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

TS LAWCET 2022: Tie-Breaker Rule

In case of a tie, the marks secured by a candidate in Part-C of TS LAWCET will be considered.

If the tie still persists marks obtained in Part-B in TS LAWCET shall be taken into consideration.

If the tie still exists, the candidate's rank and seniority in age may be considered at the time of admission.

The TS LAWCET 2022 rank is valid for admission into 3-year or 5-year Law courses for the academic year 2022-2023 only.