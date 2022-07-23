Telangana TS LAWCET 2022: Answer Key On July 26; Result In August First Week

Telangana TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key And Result Date

Osmania University Hyderabad has announced the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2022 answer key date. The university will release the TS LAWCET 2022 preliminary key on July 26. Candidates can download the LAWCET 2022 answer key from the official website -- lawcet.tsche.ac.in, once released. To download the Telangana LAWCET 2022 answer key, the candidates need to enter their registration number, date of birth, and mobile number.

Along with the TS LAWCET 2022 preliminary key date, Osmania University has also announced the TS LAWCET result 2022 date. "Candidates can submit objections on preliminary key till 5 PM on July 28, 2022. Result will be declared in the first week of august 2022," the official notification read.

TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key: How To Download

Go to the official website -- lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the "TS LAWCET 2022 Preliminary Key" link.

It will redirect you to another page, enter log-in details and submit

The TS LAWCET preliminary key will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Osmania University conducted the TS LAWCET 2022 entrance exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The entrance exam of LLB course for 3-year was conducted in two shift on July 21, while for 5-year course, it was organised in a single shift on July 22, 2022. The TS LAWCET 2022 exam was held at 42 test centres with 38 in Telangana and 4 in Andhra Pradesh.

As many as 24,938 candidates registered for the 3-year LLB programme. Out of which 20,107 candidates took the LAWCET exam. While, 7,506 students registered for 5-year LLB programme, of which, 6,207 students appeared for the entrance exam.