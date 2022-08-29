Telangana TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022: Check Date And Time

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download TS Inter supplementary exam scorecard at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination, TSBIE is likely to release inter supplementary exam results 2022 soon. As per reports, the inter supplementary result is expected by tomorrow, August 30. The candidates appeared in the inter supplementary exam can check and download scorecard on the website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, and also on the private website- manabadi.co.in.

To download the TSBIE inter exam scorecard on the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, candidates need to use application number, date of birth. TSBIE inter exam scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the supplementary exam result 2022 link

Enter log-in credentials- registration number/ roll number

TS Inter Supplementary exam scorecard will appear on the screen

Download scorecard, and take a print out for further reference.

The Telangana Board intermediate exam results was earlier announced on June 28. A total of 63.32 per cent students passed in first year and 67.7 per cent cleared the second year exam successfully. For details on TS Inter result 2022, please visit the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in.