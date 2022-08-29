  • Home
  • Education
  • Telangana TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022: Check Date And Time

Telangana TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022: Check Date And Time

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022: The inter supplementary exam scorecard will be available to download on the official website- manabadi.co.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 29, 2022 12:31 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

TS Inter Result 2022 (Out) Live: Tsbie.cgg.gov.in 1st, 2nd Year Intermediate Results Available Now
TSBIE Inter Result 2022 Available At Examresults.ts.nic.in; Direct Links, Websites
Telangana Board Declares TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Intermediate Results
TS Inter Result 2022: How To Check 1st, 2nd Year Intermediate Results
TS Inter Result 2022: Websites To Check TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Intermediate Results
Telangana TSBIE To Announce 1st, 2nd Year Intermediate Results Today
Telangana TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022: Check Date And Time
Download TS Inter supplementary exam scorecard at tsbie.cgg.gov.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination, TSBIE is likely to release inter supplementary exam results 2022 soon. As per reports, the inter supplementary result is expected by tomorrow, August 30. The candidates appeared in the inter supplementary exam can check and download scorecard on the website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, and also on the private website- manabadi.co.in.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here
Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now
Browse: Best Colleges in Telangana after 12th, Access Now!

To download the TSBIE inter exam scorecard on the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, candidates need to use application number, date of birth. TSBIE inter exam scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

  • Visit the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • Click on the supplementary exam result 2022 link
  • Enter log-in credentials- registration number/ roll number
  • TS Inter Supplementary exam scorecard will appear on the screen
  • Download scorecard, and take a print out for further reference.

The Telangana Board intermediate exam results was earlier announced on June 28. A total of 63.32 per cent students passed in first year and 67.7 per cent cleared the second year exam successfully. For details on TS Inter result 2022, please visit the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in.

Click here for more Education News
TS Inter supply result TS Inter supply results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NMIMS Hyderabad Extends Application Deadline For MBA Programme; Apply Till November 21
NMIMS Hyderabad Extends Application Deadline For MBA Programme; Apply Till November 21
TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 Registration Begins Today; Details Here
TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 Registration Begins Today; Details Here
Assam HSLC Compartmental Exam 2022 Result Out, 53.80% Pass
Assam HSLC Compartmental Exam 2022 Result Out, 53.80% Pass
Delhi's Education System 'Hollow', Says Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Delhi's Education System 'Hollow', Says Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
When Will NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Be Released? Check Date And Time
When Will NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Be Released? Check Date And Time
.......................... Advertisement ..........................