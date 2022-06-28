Image credit: shutterstock.com Check TS 1st, 2nd year inter result 2022 at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in

TS 1st, 2nd Year Inter Result 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) 1st and 2nd year Inter results 2022 will be announced today, June 28. The TSBIE will declare the Telangana Intermediate results 2022 at 11 am on the official website-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The TS Inter 1st year result and TS Inter 2nd year result will also be available at results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in, when announced. TS Inter Result 2022 Live

To check the Inter 1st and 2nd year TSBIE results 2022, the students need to enter their log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth. TS Inter results will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for future reference.

TS Inter Result 2022: Websites To Check

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

manabadi.com

results.eenadu.net

results.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in.

Over 9 lakh students appeared in the Inter Telangana board exams this year. The students need to score a minimum 35 per cent marks to get a pass certificate from TSBIE. Those who get failed in one or two subjects will have to appear for Inter supplementary exams.