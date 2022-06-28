  • Home
  • Education
  • TS Inter Result 2022: Websites To Check TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Intermediate Results

TS Inter Result 2022: Websites To Check TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Intermediate Results

TS Inter Result 2022: The intermediate 1st year, 2nd year results will be announced at 11 am. Check inter 1st year, 2nd year results at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 28, 2022 9:03 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
TS Inter Result 2022 Live: Telangana Board To Announce Inter Result Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Telangana TSBIE To Announce 1st, 2nd Year Intermediate Results Today
TS Inter Result 2022: TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Intermediate Results Tomorrow; Check Minimum Passing Criteria
Telangana Board To Announce TS Inter Results 2022 Tomorrow
Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 Not Tomorrow: Official
Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 Soon; How To Check
TS Inter Result 2022: Websites To Check TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Intermediate Results
Check TS 1st, 2nd year inter result 2022 at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

TS 1st, 2nd Year Inter Result 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) 1st and 2nd year Inter results 2022 will be announced today, June 28. The TSBIE will declare the Telangana Intermediate results 2022 at 11 am on the official website-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The TS Inter 1st year result and TS Inter 2nd year result will also be available at results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in, when announced. TS Inter Result 2022 Live

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here
Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now
Browse: Best Colleges in Telangana after 12th, Access Now!

To check the Inter 1st and 2nd year TSBIE results 2022, the students need to enter their log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth. TS Inter results will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for future reference.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

TS Inter Result 2022: Websites To Check

  • tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • results.cgg.gov.in
  • examresults.ts.nic.in
  • manabadi.com
  • results.eenadu.net
  • results.gov.in
  • bse.telangana.gov.in.

Over 9 lakh students appeared in the Inter Telangana board exams this year. The students need to score a minimum 35 per cent marks to get a pass certificate from TSBIE. Those who get failed in one or two subjects will have to appear for Inter supplementary exams.

Click here for more Education News
TSBIE TSBIE result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS Inter Result 2022 Live: Telangana Board To Announce Inter Result Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Live | TS Inter Result 2022 Live: Telangana Board To Announce Inter Result Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE To Announce 10th Result 2022 Today
Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE To Announce 10th Result 2022 Today
Telangana TSBIE To Announce 1st, 2nd Year Intermediate Results Today
Telangana TSBIE To Announce 1st, 2nd Year Intermediate Results Today
HPSOS 10th, 12th July 2022 Exam Forms To Be Out Tomorrow; Details Here
HPSOS 10th, 12th July 2022 Exam Forms To Be Out Tomorrow; Details Here
Andhra Pradesh Government Drops Laptops For Tabs To Students To Cut Costs
Andhra Pradesh Government Drops Laptops For Tabs To Students To Cut Costs
.......................... Advertisement ..........................