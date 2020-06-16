Image credit: Shutterstock TS Inter results today at bie.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.co.in

Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana, or TS BIE, is likely to declare TS Inter Result 2020 today. The Intermediate results will be declared for both Class 11 and Class 12, on the official websites, bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Results will also be available on unofficial websites, including manabadi.co.in. This year, Geography and Modern Language papers of TS Inter were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Exams for the two papers, scheduled on March 23, were finally conducted on June 3. More than 9 lakh students are awaiting TS Inter results.

TS Intermediate result 2020: How to check

Candidates will be able to check their TS Inter result 2020 from the official website. Candidates who check their results from unofficial websites, including manabadi.co.in and examresults.net, should cross check their results from an official source.

Step 1 : Visit any of the official websites mentioned above.

Step 2 : Click on the result link.

Step 3 : Enter the required login credentials.

Step 4 : Click on the submit button. Results will appear on the screen.

This week, the Telangana Government has decided to promote Class 10 students without the SSC exam, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Class 10 students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment marks. Telangana SSC 2020 results are expected soon.