Telangana TS Inter Exams 2022 From April 20; Check Tentative Date Sheets For 1st, 2nd Year IPE Exams

Manabadi TS Inter Exams 2022: As per the tentative timetable, the intermediate first year exam is scheduled to commence from April 20, while April 21 for second year

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 8, 2022 11:56 am IST | Source: Careers360

Check TS inter exams schedule
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

Manabadi TS Inter Exams 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to conduct the first-year and second-year exams from April 20. As per the tentative timetable, the intermediate first year exam is scheduled to commence from April 20, while April 21 for second year.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here.

The practical exams will be held from March 23 to April 8, 2022. The Inter Exams will be held in the forenoon shift- 9 am to 12 pm for both first year and second year students.

The final exam schedule would be made available on the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. A TSBIE statement issued said: “Practical exams will be held as per tradition, before the theory exams. There is no confusion or proposal to cancel practical exams or to award marks without holding practical exams.” “The schedule of the Practical exams as well as Theory exams will be released in a day or two,” TSBIE added.

TS_Inter_2022_ExamDates

Clarifying that the colleges could not hold practical exams in 2021 amid Covid circumstances and full marks were awarded for the cancelled exams last year, for the 2021-22 academic year, classes were, however, conducted in physical mode from September 1, 2021 with only a gap of 14 days due to the onslaught of third wave in January 2022.

“For all practical purposes, this is a normal year and colleges have been re-opened on February 1, 2022 and shall continue till the last day of the academic year,” TSBIE statement said.

For details on TS Inter Exams schedule, please visit the website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TSBIE telangana inter exam Telangana Intermediate Result
