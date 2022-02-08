Telangana TS Inter Exams 2022 From April 20; Check Tentative Date Sheets For 1st, 2nd Year IPE Exams

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check TS inter exams schedule

TS Inter Exams 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to conduct the first-year and second-year exams from April 20. As per the tentative timetable, the intermediate first year exam is scheduled to commence from April 20, while April 21 for second year. The practical exams will be held from March 23 to April 8, 2022.

The final exam schedule would be made available on the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. A TSBIE statement issued said: “Practical exams will be held as per tradition, before the theory exams. There is no confusion or proposal to cancel practical exams or to award marks without holding practical exams.” “The schedule of the Practical exams as well as Theory exams will be released in a day or two,” TSBIE added.

Clarifying that the colleges could not hold practical exams in 2021 amid Covid circumstances and full marks were awarded for the cancelled exams last year, for the 2021-22 academic year, classes were, however, conducted in physical mode from September 1, 2021 with only a gap of 14 days due to the onslaught of third wave in January 2022.

“For all practical purposes, this is a normal year and colleges have been re-opened on February 1, 2022 and shall continue till the last day of the academic year,” TSBIE statement said.