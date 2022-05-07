  • Home
  • Education
  • Telangana TS Inter 2nd Year Exams 2022 Today; COVID-19 Guidelines, Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow

Telangana TS Inter 2nd Year Exams 2022 Today; COVID-19 Guidelines, Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow

TS Inter 2nd Year Exams 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will conduct the inter 2nd year exam 2022 from May 7. The students will appear on their 2nd Language Paper-II today.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 7, 2022 8:30 am IST

RELATED NEWS

TS Inter 1st Year Exams 2022 From Today; Guidelines For Candidates
TS Inter Exams 2022 Start Tomorrow; Know How To Download Hall Tickets, Other Information
Telangana Board TSBIE Extends Intermediate Exam Fee Deadline With Rs 5,000 Late Fee
Telangana TS Inter Exams 2022 From April 20; Check Tentative Date Sheets For 1st, 2nd Year IPE Exams
TS Inter Exams 2022: TSBIE To Conduct Practical Exams Before Theory, Telangana Board Clarifies
TS Inter 1st Year Result 2021: All Students To Pass Telangana Intermediate Exam
Telangana TS Inter 2nd Year Exams 2022 Today; COVID-19 Guidelines, Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow
Telangana TS Inter 2nd Year exams 2022 will begin today
Image credit: Shutterstock

TS Inter 2nd Year Exams 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) inter 2nd year exam 2022 will be commenced from Saturday, May 7. The students will appear on their 2nd Language Paper-II today. The second-year exam will be concluded on May 24.

For the 1st year students, TSBIE commenced the examination with the paper 2nd language- 1 on Friday, May 6. The first year exam will be concluded on May 23.

Both the exams will be held following the COVID-19 guidelines, the students need to wear face masks, carry hand sanitisers, and are required to maintain social distancing guidelines. They need to reach the exam centre half an hour before the exam and should carry admit card, and other necessary documents to appear in the exam.

TS Inter 2nd Year Exam 2022: Key Instructions For Students

1. Candidates must reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time for the commencement of the exam

2. Candidates need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, wearing masks, carrying hand sanitisers is mandatory

3. Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles

4. Do not wear any jewellery (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles.

For details on TS Inter 1st, 2nd-year exams, please visit the website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Latest: Free Download TS Intermediate Sample Papers. Click Here
Don't Miss: Important tips to prepare for class 12th board exams. Check Here
Browse: Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More 

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360
Click here for more Education News
Telangana Intermediate telangana inter exam TS Inter hall ticket

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ISC Class 12 Mass Media And Communication Paper 2022 Today, Key Instructions For Students
ISC Class 12 Mass Media And Communication Paper 2022 Today, Key Instructions For Students
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Term 2 Exam 2022 Today; Check Paper Pattern
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Term 2 Exam 2022 Today; Check Paper Pattern
Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam Result 2022 To Be Announced In June: Official
Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam Result 2022 To Be Announced In June: Official
AICTE Announces 2 Supernumerary Seats In Each Technical Institute For Talented Students
AICTE Announces 2 Supernumerary Seats In Each Technical Institute For Talented Students
CUET 2022 Registration Process Underway; Here’s All An Applicant Needs To Know
CUET 2022 Registration Process Underway; Here’s All An Applicant Needs To Know
.......................... Advertisement ..........................