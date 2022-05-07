Telangana TS Inter 2nd Year Exams 2022 Today; COVID-19 Guidelines, Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow

Image credit: Shutterstock Telangana TS Inter 2nd Year exams 2022 will begin today

TS Inter 2nd Year Exams 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) inter 2nd year exam 2022 will be commenced from Saturday, May 7. The students will appear on their 2nd Language Paper-II today. The second-year exam will be concluded on May 24.



For the 1st year students, TSBIE commenced the examination with the paper 2nd language- 1 on Friday, May 6. The first year exam will be concluded on May 23.



Both the exams will be held following the COVID-19 guidelines, the students need to wear face masks, carry hand sanitisers, and are required to maintain social distancing guidelines. They need to reach the exam centre half an hour before the exam and should carry admit card, and other necessary documents to appear in the exam.



TS Inter 2nd Year Exam 2022: Key Instructions For Students



1. Candidates must reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time for the commencement of the exam



2. Candidates need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, wearing masks, carrying hand sanitisers is mandatory



3. Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles



4. Do not wear any jewellery (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles.



For details on TS Inter 1st, 2nd-year exams, please visit the website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Latest: Free Download TS Intermediate Sample Papers. Click Here

Don't Miss: Important tips to prepare for class 12th board exams. Check Here

Browse: Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More