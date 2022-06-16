Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 Soon; How To Check

  • Home
TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022: When declared, the Telangana Intermediate results will be available on the official website-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. To check the Telangana Board Inter 1st and 2nd year results, the students will need to enter their login credentials.

Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 16, 2022 4:34 pm IST

Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year results 2022 soon

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exam results 2022 soon. When declared, the Telangana Intermediate results will be available on the official website-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. To check the Telangana Board Inter 1st and 2nd year results, the students will need to enter their login credentials.

This year, the TSBIE conducted the inter exams were held in offline mode. The TS first-year exams were held between May 6 and May 23, whereas, the TS Inter second-year exams 2022 were held between May 7 and May 24. Over 9 lakh students appeared for the Telangana Inter exams 2022.

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022: Website

  • tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • manabadi.com

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the result designated link
  • Enter your login credentials
  • The TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results will appear on the screen
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference

For details on TS Inter 1st, 2nd-year results, please visit the website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

