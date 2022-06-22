  • Home
TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022: TSBIE Board official told Careers360 that the results will be announced by Saturday, June 25. Check inter 1st, 2nd Year results 2022 on the websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 22, 2022 4:22 pm IST

Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 Not Tomorrow: Official
Check TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year results 2022 at tsbie.cgg.gov.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will not announce the results for the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exams 2022 on Thursday, June 23. TSBIE Board official told Careers360 that the results will be announced by Saturday, June 25. "Students will get their 1st year, 2nd year results by Saturday, June 25," the official said. Telangana Intermediate 1st and 2nd year exam results 2022 once announced, will be available on the website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The students can check the 1st year, 2nd year results using the log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth.

To check the TSBIE first year, second year exam results 2022, use log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

Over 9 lakh students appeared in the TS Intermediate Exams 2022 this year. The TS first-year exam was held from May 6 to 23, while second year exam from May 7 to 24.

The students need to secure a minimum 35 per cent marks to get pass in TS inter 1st year, 2nd year exams. The results will be available on official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and unofficial websites; including manabadi.co.in, and examresults.net.

